Riedel announces version 1.14 of MediorWorks

Riedel Communications has announced version 1.14 of its MediorWorks configuration, control and monitoring software, which has been refined to enable even tighter integration between the company's real-time MediorNet and RockNet networks. This latest release gives users convenient access to all software configuration and control tools for both systems within a single application and window.

MediorWorks 1.14 not only consolidates control and configuration for Riedel real-time networks into a single interface, but also it enables extended SNMP monitoring — all while streamlining network setup and reducing cabling requirements. The software release also supports new capabilities such as audio and de-embedding for Grass Valley camera signals, making it simpler for users to manage a greater range of functions and have greater control over signal flow.