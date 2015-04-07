RCS to Spotlight Soccer Analysis Tools for Sportscasts at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Reality Check Systems (RCS) will spotlight the latest iteration of its Launchpad interactive touchscreen solution that simplifies advanced soccer analysis for greater viewer engagement during live broadcasts.

By combining proprietary software with international soccer match data from the cloud, the system enables real-time analytics and telestrations for advanced storytelling before, during and post-match.

New features include real-time predictive analysis using a built-in probability-driven algorithm, developed by Analy7ics AS, that lets users visualize the probable outcome of any soccer match before kickoff. It also delivers updates as the game unfolds and allows operators to illustrate how likely each team is to qualify for or win the league.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Reality Check Systems will be in Vizrt’s booth SL2417. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.