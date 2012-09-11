Rascular adds Ross Video compatibility

UK-based Rascular Technology Ltd. has announced the integration of Ross Video’s openGear control protocol with Helm, Rascular’s powerful, fully user-customizable PC-based soft panel control and monitoring system.

By integrating with Ross Video’s openGear platform standard, designed from the ground up as an open protocol, Helm now has the potential to control products from all 29 openGear partners, including Ross Video, Cobalt Digital and BlackMagic Design. In combination with the recent announcement that Helm is now also integrated with Snell’s RollCall protocol, the range of technology with which the platform integrates is now even more impressive.

Helm allows customers to pick best-of-breed systems — be that branding devices, routers, video servers, VTRs, multi-image display processors and modular gear, or any combination — from a range of different manufactures and provides a single, integrated, user-defined, PC-based control/monitoring surface for operators. This allows users to control channels, or pods of channels, from a single screen using bespoke, pre-defined buttons for complex workflows.

Helm has already assisted many broadcasters around the world in a huge variety of ways, from relatively simple PC-based third-party device control to handling complex, multi-faceted workflows via a simple, user-defined interface. Helm is now integrated with products from Axon, Evertz, Harris, Lynx Technik, Miranda, Nevion, Omneon, Pixel Power, Ross Video, Snell and many other manufacturers that provide industry-standard protocols such as VDCP and SNMP.