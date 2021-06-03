R&S Introduces Multiview Control Center Option For Prismon
By Phil Kurz
MCC makes it possible to control a network of multiviewers from a single location
MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz today announced new functionality for its R&S Prismon multiviewers with the addition of Multiview Control Center (MCC).
With MCC a network of multiviewers can be controlled from a single point. MCC’s automation support enables instant reconfiguration of multiple displays, the company said.
Prismon, a software-defined multiviewer architecture, is designed for IP-based studio production and playout systems. It supports UHD streams for displays and for streams within mosaics.
Its scalable, distributed multiviewer functionality enables any-input-to-any-output connectivity through IP proxy networks. Prismon can share resources across a network, giving users the ability to view multiple Ultra HD inputs—beyond the decoding capacity of a single system, Rohde & Schwarz said.
The new MCC single-point control functionality also encompasses associated decoders and encoders, which together with its automation support makes it simple to change studios and control rooms when on-air personalities frequently change, such as in news and sports programming, it said.
MCC has already been deployed by a playout specialist in Europe, the company said.
“Prismon is already a popular choice for multiviewers in major installations, because of the flexibility and cost efficiency it brings,” said Andreas Loges, vice president Media Technologies at Rohde & Schwarz. “Following conversations with our users, it became clear that they sought the ability to use that flexibility to allow facilities to be reconfigured quickly, accurately and easily. MCC is a direct result of those discussions.”
Available as an option for Prismon, MCC is subject to a separate license. Version 1.0 of MCC was released in April. Version 1.1 is expected this month.
More information is available by sending an email request to the company.
