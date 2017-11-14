Radio Active Designs Upgrades Audio Routing Firmware

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—A new firmware meant for the UV-1G wireless intercom is now available from Radio Active Designs that will boost users’ audio routing capabilities.

One of the new features for the firmware is Scene Change, which enables every belt pack to communicate with multiple departments during an event or can be used to create a mix of communications channels specific to the user’s needs. With Scene Change, belt packs can roam between studios, theaters and buildings using multiple antenna zones to communicate with multiple base stations in multiple areas. All belt packs may switch to preset parameters with a push of a button.

The firmware update is compatible with all Windows, Apple and Linux-based operating systems. Also, software adds a side tone on all four channels.

The firmware is available for download for free on RAD’s website.