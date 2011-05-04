RadiantGrid TrueGrid supports ProRes codec

RadiantGrid Technologies has added support for the Apple ProRes codec to the company’s TrueGrid transcoding solution. TrueGrid can now transcode to ProRes at rates faster than real time. This new functionality is free for all existing customers with the recently released RadiantGrid Version 6.3.

A key component of the RadiantGrid Platform is the combination of an underlying content management solution with integrated metadata indexing and quality analysis. Users can generate ProRes packages instantly for on-air releases and preschedule distribution of their ProRes package release to iTunes for a later date and time.