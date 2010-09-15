RadiantGrid, IdentityMine develop new user interface with Silverlight

RadiantGrid Technologies has teamed up with IdentityMine to create a new user interface for the RadiantGrid Platform. This application developed using Microsoft Silverlight 4 made its European debut at IBC2010.

The new user interface helps to streamline the entire transcoding process from ingest to deployment by allowing users to manage multiple RadiantGrid deployments via a single interface. Through Microsoft Silverlight, users are now able to have access to the RadiantGrid Platform and control many of the processes and functions from anywhere, even over virtual private network connections.

