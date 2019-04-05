Quantum unveils NVMe storage platform

Quantum has launched the F-Series, a new line of NVMe storage arrays “designed for performance, availability and reliability.”

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) flash drives allow for massive parallel processing, while the latest Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) networking technology provides direct access between workstations and the NVMe storage devices.

[Webinar: Improving Post-Production By Better Utilization Of NVMe Enhanced Storage Resources]

These hardware features are combined with the new Quantum Cloud Storage Platform and the StorNext file system, resulting in powerful end-to-end storage capabilities for post production houses, broadcasters and other rich media environments.

The F2000 is a 2U, dual node server with two hot-swappable compute canisters and up to 24 dual-ported NVMe drives. Each compute canister can access all 24 NVMe drives.

Quantum’s Cloud Storage Platform is integrated with StorNext, allowing customers to reduce total cost of ownership in areas including post production, sport video and rendering/simulation.

Quantum F-Series will enable customers to:

Ingest, edit and finish content with lightning fast performance – the F-Series is up to five times faster than traditional flash storage/networking, delivering extremely low-latency and hundreds of thousands of IOPs per chassis

Gain predictable, low-latency access via fibre channel or ethernet – users can reduce infrastructure costs by moving from fibre channel to ethernet IP-based infrastructures

Meet performance requirements with less rack space – customers who use a large number of HDDs or SSDs to meet their performance requirements can gain back racks of data centre space

Jamie Lerner, Quantum president and CEO, said: “This is the most significant product launch we’ve done in years, not only because our F-Series product line will enable our customers in media to produce more great hi-def content faster over IP networks, but because the F-Series is the first product line based on the Quantum Cloud Storage Platform.

“This platform is a stepping stone for us, and for our customers, to move to a more software-defined, hyperconverged architecture, and is at the core of additional products we will be introducing later this year.”

Quantum will showcase the F2000 at its booth SL4409 at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11.