Quantum to Showcase Shared Storage at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Quantum will showcase many new products, including shared storage and cloud archive solutions, at the 2015 NAB Show. Quantum now offers Quantum Q-Cloud Archive, which seamlessly extends its Stornext workflow capabilities to the cloud. Stornext is a high-performance shared storage architecture spanning online storage, extended online storage, tape and cloud archives powered by the Stornext 5 streaming file system.

Stornext Pro Foundation 96TB

Q-Cloud Archive now enables Stornext environments to leverage secure, scalable cloud storage without additional hardware or applications, while maintaining compatibility with existing software and workflows. Valuable content can be archived for re-monetization or simply as an off-site asset pool.

Also new is the Stornext Pro Foundation shared storage solution that lets small to mid-sized workgroups manage assets from ingest to delivery and archive at any scale. With high-performance, Xsan compatibility, it’s available in 48TB and 96TB configurations, supporting five and seven Xsan/Windows/Linux SAN clients respectively.

Stornext will also feature the Stornext QXS-5600 high-capacity, high-density disk array for cost-effective storage of high-resolution video, images or other large files (including 4K and 8K). It provides up to 336TB of raw capacity in four rack units—double that of smaller disk arrays—while reducing the space, power and cooling required for demanding applications.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Quantum will be in booth SL8416. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.