Quantum Preps StorNext for Improved 4K Workflows

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum has announced its purpose-built 4K video reference architectures that use its StorNext-powered, disk- and flash-based workflow storage systems to maximize 4K stream counts and optimize performance levels.

This new reference architecture allows Quantum to test storage medium and system configurations that deliver the best performance, capacity and cost for a workflow or use case. The testing provides performance characterization and identifies drive form factors for different media types.

The testing process involved 14 different storage configurations using six media formats. The results of these tests created four 4K reference architectures based on StorNext-powered Xcellis storage systems. The StorNext Base 4K supports up to 15 streams of compressed and two streams of full-aperture 10-bit uncompressed 4K. StorNext High Capcity 4K supports up to 24 streams of compressed and up to six streams of full-aperture 10-bit uncompressed 4K. StorNext Performance Disk 4K can support up to 28 streams for compressed and five for uncompressed; while StorNext All Flash 4K can handle 66 streams for compressed and up to six for uncompressed.