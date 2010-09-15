PubliTronic releases asset management system as part of Cobalt software
PubliTronic has launched a new transmission media asset management system, TX-MAM, as part of its Cobalt playout automation software. The new asset management system allows asset completion at an earlier stage, which means that potential problems can be identified sooner in the path to transmission.
Technicolor will be the first to implement TX-MAM in its deployment across 12 channels of Nederlands Publieke Omroep, the Dutch organization for public broadcasting.
