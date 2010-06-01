Product Jackpot

LIP SYNC CORRECTION

Miranda

iControl

iControl lip-sync monitor option allows lip-sync error detection and measurement to be performed across broad signal distribution networks; unique signal fingerprint comparison technology allows detection of conditions where the synchronization between audio and video has been severed; can collect fingerprint data over IP networks and perform detection of lip-sync errors of up to several seconds; provides reports and graphs to help operators better understand the operation of complex signal distribution networks.

+44 1491 820 000;www.miranda.com

MODULAR I/O BOX

Calrec

Audio Artemis

Fully customizable 3U I/O interface box fits into the Hydra2 network system; designed to meet the rigors of live production, whether in an OB truck or on a studio floor; contributes to fast and easy signal routing among devices on an audio network; its mix of audio interfaces and high-density connections support cost-effectiveness while at the same time reducing size.

+44 1422 842159;www.calrec.com

INTERCOM VIRTUAL KEY SOFTWARE

Riedel

Artist VCP-1004 Virtual Panel

Allows a regular computer to be used as an intercom control panel in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system; computers running the software can be integrated via a wired or a wireless Ethernet connection into the matrix; the communication between matrix and virtual panel is realized via the VoIP-108 G2 client card; features four talk-keys and a shift-key to double the number of available keys.

+44 1753 785805;www.riedel.net

FRESNEL LIGHTS

Litepanels

Sola series

Offer beam control of 70° to 10°; feature instant dimming from 100 percent to 0 with no noticeable color shift; provide the control and single-shadow properties inherent in a Fresnel light but use a fraction of the power of conventional fixtures; SolaENG provides manual focus and dimming control via camera lens style ergonomic controls; Sola6 and Sola12 provide on-fixture motorized control of focus and local dimming via a touch-screen and are also remote-controllable via their integrated DMX interface.

+1 818 752 7009;www.litepanels.com

CONVERTER

AJA

FiDO

Family of SDI/optical fiber converters for the transport of SDI, HD-SDI and 3G SDI over distances of up to 10km; designed for outdoor or indoor use; converters pass the complete SDI signal (including audio and/or meta data); meets all relevant SMPTE specifications; low profile enclosure enables use in tight spaces.

+1 530 274 2048;www.aja.com

DISTRIBUTION AMPLIFIER

ESE

DV-212

1 × 12 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifier provides cable equalization, reclocking and distribution; distributes one 3G, HD or SD-SDI input signal to 12 outputs; video signal can be reclocked before distribution or distributed without retiming the input signal; in reclocking mode, the unit automatically detects and reclocks the 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s or 3Gb/s signal.

+1 310 322 2136;www.ese-web.com

PORTABLE HD ZOOM LENS

Canon

KT17e×4.3B

Designed to support both HD ENG and general HD production requirements; 1/3in lens is ideal for shooting assignments that require flexible creative control and a generous focal range; features a 17X zoom ratio and minimum focal length of 4.3mm, which provides a 62.6-degree angular field of view in the 16:9 HDTV image format; its built-in 2X extender increases the focal-length range from 8.6mm to 146mm.

+31 20 545 8905

www.canon-europe.com

COLOR CORRECTOR

Blackmagic Design

DaVinci Resolve 7.0

Features include support for Mac OS X platform, upgraded user interface, improved video field support, a new EDL library and improved shared database support; three models of DaVinci Resolve areavailable: a Mac-based software-only version, a Mac-based version that includes the DaVinci Resolve control surface, and a high-end Linux version that supports multiple GPU supercomputer based systems.

+44 1565 830049;www.blackmagic-design.com

HD CAMERA

Panasonic

AG-AF100

4/3in video camcorder is optimized for HD applications; offers native 1080/24p recording, full 1080 and 720 production, variable frame rates, professional audio capabilities; compatible with SDHC and SDXC media; two SD slots allow up to 12 hours on two 64GB SDXC cards in PH mode.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/business-solutions

AUTOMATION AND PLAYOUT PLATFORM

OmniBus

iTX

Includes more than 130 new features, including advanced aspect ratio control with AFD insertion, BXF schedule import, enhanced CG capability and closed-captioning functionality, support for copy guard data insertion, additional bit rate support for Dolby D, and schedule preview control; allows broadcasters to mix both media formats and resolutions in the same schedule; broadcast HD, SD and lower bit rates can be mixed within a single schedule and are automatically up- or downconverted by iTX; can be used for Internet TV and streaming delivery applications.

+44 8705 004 300;www.omnibus.tv

VIDEO SERVER

Harris

NEXIO Volt

Integrated storage server with small form-factor; supports up to four mixed SD/HD or SD-only baseband channels in 1RU package; provides 1TB of RAID-3 protected internal media storage; comes standard with the NEXIO Playlist and NEXIO Remote application for ingest, playout and media management.

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

MEDIA SERVER

Omneon MediaGrid

ContentServer 2124

Combined with the latest release of MediaGrid software, V2.3, system delivers high performance and cost-efficiency for high-bandwidth production workflows; smallest MediaGrid system with just three ContentServer 2124 systems provides up to 1GB/sec in bandwidth and can support up to 100 simultaneous Final Cut Pro editors, as well as natively host transcoding and QC applications.

+44 1256 347 400;www.omneon.com

MEDIA WORKFLOW

Sony

Media Backbone

Suite of products and planned technologies supporting networked content workflow; includes Media Backbone Conductor, which manages media workflows between content production services and business processes; Media Backbone Ensemble manages ingest and archive workflows, and connects to the Media Backbone Conductor, which interfaces with third-party platforms; system built on SOA techniques.

+44 1256 355011;www.sonybiz.net

MULTIVIEWER

Snell

MV-Series

Flexible and cost-effective monitoring solution; up to 64 analog and digital video inputs, including 1080p; can display inputs of differing frame rates simultaneously; optional input cards for fiber connectivity for 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s SDI/HD-SDI; meters up to 16 channels of audio.

+44 118 986 6123

www.snellgroup.com

MULTI-IMAGE DISPLAY AND MONITOR

Evertz

MViP

Targeted at applications where simple and efficient monitoring of audio and video from an IP transport stream is required; supports both Unicast and Multicast network topologies; supports all major video compression standards: MPEG 2, H.264 / MPEG 4 AVC, MPEG 4 Part 2, VC1; supports all major audio compression standards: MPEG1L2, AC3, AAC; has alarms for loss of video, black, freeze and macro block detection.

+44 118 935 0200;www.evertz.com

TRI-AMPLIFIED MONITORING SYSTEM

Genelec

1038CF

Features loudspeaker drivers, slim speaker enclosure, dual 8in-long throw bass drivers and multiple power amplifiers, as well as active, low-level crossovers; designed for medium-size control rooms; uses Genelec's advanced Directivity Controlled Waveguide technology, which is designed to provide excellent stereo imaging and frequency balance — even in difficult acoustic environments.

+358 17 83881;www.genele.com

STATION-IN-A-BOX

Florical Acuitas

Eliminates the traditional, serial-based, proprietary boxes within the broadcast chain by using all off-the-shelf, IT-based components to provide reliable and affordable HD playout, graphics, effects and switching; powered by Florical's AirBoss; provides a feature-rich, flexible and reliable IT-based playout system; creates a service-oriented architecture; can be used for simple commercial insertion operation or to run multichannels.

+1 352 372 8326;www.florical.com

DVI SWITCHER

PESA

PRO 8X8-DVI

1RU rack-mountable frame assembly with eight DVI-D input ports and eight DVI-D output ports; provides single-link, DVI-D operations up to 1920 × 1200@60Hz (WUXGA) resolutions plus 480p to 1080p video formats; control via local push button selector, IR remote, USB local interface or via an RS-232 connection; has an EDID learning function, reducing switching speed while maintaining bi-directional communications between the switcher frame and connected devices.

+1 256 726 9200;www.pesa.com

PROFESSIONAL LCD MONITOR

JVC

Vérité G

Features 3G and DualLink HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs; comes in both 17in and 24in sizes; designed for broadcast, studio, mobile and field applications that demand accurate color rendition for critical image evaluation; offers built-in waveform monitor with overlevel function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter, and LTC/VITC time code support; non-glossy LCD panel provides improved picture quality and maintains accurate color at wide viewing angles; provides 10-bit 1080p processing with less than one frame of latency.

+44 20 8450 3282

www.jvcpro.co.uk

3D GRAPHICS AND ANIMATION SYSTEM

Vizrt

Viz Trio One-Box

Latest version of the Viz Trio real-time 3D graphics and animation system; instead of requiring a PC as well as an additional rendering engine, Viz Trio One-Box combines the Viz Trio client and Viz Engine on a single PC with two internal graphics cards; both the VGA preview and final program signals can be viewed on one PC with no negative impact on graphics quality or rendering speed.

+44 20 8280 0410;www.vizrt.com

VIDEO SERVERS

EVS

XT[2]+ and XS

Provide full native support of Panasonic AVC-Intra video coding; are fully compliant with both H264/MPEG-4 AVC standard and SMPTE specifications; provide full 10-bit HD resolution at ENG bit rates and intra-fra me compression.

+32 4 361 7000;www.evs.tv

AUTOMATION SOLUTION

Pebble

Beach DeckChair

Compact 3RU automation solution hosts device control, database and a client; provides up to three fully featured on-air channels; available in six preconfigured options; users can expand their systems at a fixed cost, in line with the capabilities of their video servers; systems are provided preloaded with a full set of device drivers, allowing future expansion using a simple upgrade package.

+44 1932 333 790;www.pebble.tv

TRANSMITTERS

Grass Valley

Elite 1000 GreenPower

Line of TV transmitters with 50V LDMOS technology; feature output power of up to 14kW ATSC per unit, energy consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite models, embedded SNMP agent and Web server; use real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-Correction; use an open exciter compliant to standards including DVB-T, DVB-T2, DVB-H, ATSC, ATSC Mobile DTV, FLO and DAB.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

PRODUCTION SOFTWARE

Quantel

V5

Applies to eQ, iQ and Pablo; delivers major advances in color correction, RED and stereo 3-D workflows; supports multilayer color correction, real-time color correction on Pablo, new stereo 3-D timeline and 3-D tools; features a new soft mount tool for RED r3D media.

+44 1635 48 222;www.quantel.com

3G FIBER TRANSMITTER

Lynx Technik

OTX 1840

Supports all SDI video standards, including 3G 1080p for transmission up to 24.8mi at a wavelength of 1550nm; includes an SDI input and fiber output for single-mode transmission of video signals; when paired with the fiber-optic-to-SDI receiver (Yellobrik ORX 1800), the resulting solution is an optical transmission/receiver system.

+49 6150 18170

www.lynx-technik.com

PRODUCTION SWITCHER CONTROL PANELS

Ross Video

Vision Series

Control panels are modular; now have the ability to add extra MLE and crosspoint control into open module slots on the control surface, thus adding control for additional MLEs; dedicated simultaneous control of up to five MLEs is possible in the largest Vision Series control panel.

+1 613 652 4886;www.rossvideo.com

NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

Rohde & Schwarz

TS4570

Can be installed on a standard industrial computer and perform all the operations at remote site; communicates with all SNMP-capable transmitters and monitoring equipment independent of the manufacturer; non-SNMP equipment like cooling systems, emergency power supplies and other site components are monitored via a parallel I/O port or SNMP converter; can also integrate numerous transmitter sites into a single unified system.

+49 89 41 29 0

www.rohde-schwarz.com

AUDIO CONSOLE

Salzbrenner Stagetec

AURATUS virtual control panel

New virtual control panel software simulates additional control panels for the console, which are not physically built in; the GUI software runs on any standard PC linked via Ethernet to the new TREM controller unit mounted in the console's frame; once set up and running, the GUI simulates all the control elements so operators have full access to every control that is found on the hardware console's control surface normally — including all metering, faders and encoders.

+49 9545 440-0;www.stagetec.com

ADVANCED SOFT PANELS

Pixel Power

Management Console

Supports the creation of custom soft panels for BrandMaster; includes a built-in layout editor supporting drag-and-drop simplicity to the process of laying out or modifying a panel design; enables unconstrained panel designs to suit any requirement; provides novel control possibilities such as the use of touch screens, including multitouch and gestures, to add flexibility in master control environments.

+44 1223 721000www.pixelpower.com

LOUDNESS MONITOR

Wohler

Pandora

Desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor and measurement (LKFS) of any SDI video signal with audio; handles AES, PCM, Dolby, stereo or multichannel audio; graphic display shows changes in loudness over time and real-time loudness (LU) levels at a glance; offers user-adjustable loudness measurement parameters, including reference level, gating and integration time; handles two-, four-, six- or eight-channel (AES or SDI) operation.

+1 510 870 0810;www.wohler.com

VIDEO SWITCHER

Barco

FSN Series

3Gb/s multiformat video switcher features a new Universal Output Card (UOC), built-in 16-channel multiviewer with full UMD, a two-channel 2D DVE card and new software capable of controlling 2.5 M/Es; each dual-channel UOC allows any aux bus to output DVI, analog or SMPTE SDI signals at any format.

+44 1344 206600;www.barco.com

WIDE-ANGLE LENS

Thales Angenieux

14 × 4.5

Offers a focal range of 4.5mm to 63mm and an aperture of f/1.8; weighs 4.6lbs; available in semi-servo and full servo versions, as well as with 16-bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection; complements the 19X ENG and 26X telephoto HD video lens as all three offer the longest zoom range in their respective categories.

+33 4 77 90 78 00www.angenieux.com

MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Dalet

Enterprise Edition

Customizable platform enables broadcasters and content producers to integrate multiple workflows and formats — news, sports, programs, VOD, archives in SD and HD — under one fluid system; built-in production tools manage ingest, logging, production, distribution and archiving across systems and workgroups.

+44 20 7953 7501;www.dalet.com