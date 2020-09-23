PrimeTime Lighting Rolls Out LED Remote Broadcast Kit

DALLAS—PrimeTime Lighting has debuted its new MSLED 5-S remote video lighting kit designed specifically for remote studio or at-home applications. The commercial-grade kit can be used for newscasts, stream videos, Zoom calls, podcasts or home streaming, PrimeTime says.

The MSLED 5-S kit includes two MSLED 5-S LED lights, two desktop stands, two TVMP adapters, two SuperSoft filters, two 8-foot powercords and one Allen wrench (for adaptors). PrimeTime also offers optional accessories, which include honeycomb filters, floor-standing light stands and a hard-shell rolling case.

“Now you can have the same professional LED lighting as TV studios for your remote or home broadcast,” said Glen Harn, PrimeTime Lighting president.