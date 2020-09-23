PrimeTime Lighting Rolls Out LED Remote Broadcast Kit
Designed for at-home broadcasts
DALLAS—PrimeTime Lighting has debuted its new MSLED 5-S remote video lighting kit designed specifically for remote studio or at-home applications. The commercial-grade kit can be used for newscasts, stream videos, Zoom calls, podcasts or home streaming, PrimeTime says.
The MSLED 5-S kit includes two MSLED 5-S LED lights, two desktop stands, two TVMP adapters, two SuperSoft filters, two 8-foot powercords and one Allen wrench (for adaptors). PrimeTime also offers optional accessories, which include honeycomb filters, floor-standing light stands and a hard-shell rolling case.
“Now you can have the same professional LED lighting as TV studios for your remote or home broadcast,” said Glen Harn, PrimeTime Lighting president.
For more information, visit www.primetimelighting.com.
