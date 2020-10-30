PrimeTime Lighting Debuts MSLED 5-S Lighting Unit

DALLAS—PrimeTime Lighting’s big new product is also its smallest, announcing the MSLED 5-S broadcast studio LED unit, which the company says is its smallest of its commercial LED lights.

MSLED 5-S measures in at 9 inches wide, 6.5 inches tall and 7.25 inches deep. It draws 20 Watts of power and features high Color Rendering Index and Television Lighting Consistency Index with strong photometrics, per PrimeTime.

The MSLED 5-S is designed to be used both in commercial broadcast studios or broadcasts from remote locations. PrimeTime has included two MSLED 5-S lighting units in its Remote Lighting Kit.