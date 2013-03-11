Primestream to Premiere New Enhancements to FORK Platform at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Primestream will be showcasing upgrades to its FORK broadcast production tools. These include:



•FORK 4.0, the newest version of its FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows, featuring integration Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, Harmonic MediaGrid, Quantum archiving solutions and Cisco Unified Computing System

•FORK Logger 1.0, a powerful logging and metadata-tagging tool

•FORK Xchange Suite 2.0, which gives broadcasters instant Web access to FORK Production servers from any Windows, Mac, or tablet device

•Dig-IT 1.0, a server-based software application that empowers broadcast, government, entertainment, and corporate IT departments to monitor their broadcast IT operations

The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Primestream will be at booth SL6824.



