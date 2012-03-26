Primestream to debut add-on to FORK Production Suite

At the 2012 NAB Show, Primestream will debut FORK Xchange Suite, a new companion application to its FORK software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows. FORK Xchange Suite is the Web portal into the FORK environment, fully integrating with the FORK Production Server and giving broadcasters and media enterprises instant access to content when and where it's needed — from any Internet-enabled Windows, Mac or iOS device.

FORK Xchange Suite allows producers and editors to browse and view clips, edit and add metadata and markers, sort content, trigger FORK action scripts, and transfer media from and to multiple remote production servers. It provides frame-accurate markers, real-time metadata synchronization and full support whether users are working from a desktop or an iPad.



FORK Xchange Suite consists of three modules: Xplore, which uses advanced search and query functions to filter and find media quickly, flexibly, and intuitively; Xchange, which enables high-speed movement of media between FORK Production sites; and Actions Monitor, which gives administrators a dashboard view of a file as it works its way through the automated processes in the Xchange Suite.



