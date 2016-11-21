Primestream Gives VR/360 Support to Xchange Suite

MIAMI—Primestream is having its Xchange Suite system get in on the virtual reality trend, announcing that it will now carry asset management support for VR/360 content. These new features will enable capture, production, management and delivery of VR/360 assets in the Xchange system.

The VR/360 dynamic media management offers features that include proxy video generation at preselected qualities; the ability to preview content in 360-degrees; search for reference markers by keyword; navigate in X/Y mode; zoom in with Xchange 360-degree; and the capability to search within a 360-degree video and locate metadata specific key points with Xchange.

Xchange’s new VR/360 capabilities are now available.