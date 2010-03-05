Prime Image to highlight Pipeline III A/V delay at 2010 NAB

Prime Image will showcase its Pipeline III A/V delay solution for HD or SD signals next month at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The 1RU unit is designed to ensure that programming meets FCC regulations regarding profanity content suppression. The Pipeline III's undetectable process provides A/V delay, sync adjustment and signal alignment for broadcast, satellite, cable, corporate, surveillance and post applications.

The HD/SD Pipeline’s serial digital interface provides A/V delay for SD or HD with up to six seconds of HD delay and up to 39 seconds of SD delay. Objectionable video and audio can be cut away jointly or independently of one another during output.

Features include real-time, on-air operation; programmable video delay; 10-bit video processing; 24-bit audio processing with four in and out channels; and four auxiliary/alternate audio channels.

See Prime Image at NAB Show Booth N4036.