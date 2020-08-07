Prime Focus Technologies Enhances Clear Media ERP Suite

LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies announced the addition of Apple TV app enhancements, schedule-driven acquisition of live content and other new features to its Clear Media ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) suite.

The update includes “some power-packed features” that are “focused on making micro-tasks in the content supply chain faster and easier for users,” said Vimalesh Melwani, senior vice president, Product Engineering, Prime Focus Technologies.

“Clear is known for its interoperability, and we’ve further expanded our product integration portfolio to support 11 more partner products in this release,” he said.

The updates include enhancements for production, acquisition, asset management operations, localization and mastering operations and distribution, the company said.

Regarding production, the product now enables Android-based log-in and the ability to browse assets or review incoming assets via Apple TV as well as direct asset downloads from Azure BLOB using Aspera and HTTPS.

New acquisition features offer expanded package ingest, including essence-like metadata XMLs, package structure manifests and audio/subtitle in the content package. There is also new support for ingest via ad-hoc or task-driven acquisition mechanisms and the addition of AWS SNS notification-based ingest. Clear also now supports schedule-driven acquisition for live content.

Among the many new asset management features are asset preview via integration with PDFTron, DR enablement for both SaaS cloud and edge location, new APIs to support more requests from external systems, expanded partner and vendor onboarding and Microsoft Power BI reporting enhancements.

Clear updates to localization and mastering operations include multiformat export, script import and enhanced compliance review. Its new distribution features enable users to invite recipients to download a package directly from Clear; allow users to select a packaging standard and DRM that meets their OTT requirements; offer support for more delivery platforms; and process subtitles for distribution.