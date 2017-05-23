Prime Focus Technologies Announces Additions to Clear Media ERP

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—Users of Prime Focus Technologies’ hybrid-cloud enabled Clear Media Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software have some new features available to them. These new additions will be showcased at BroadcastAsia 2017.

Clear is designed to automate the content supply chain from creation through distribution and promotion. Among some of the new additions to the software to do this is the DAX Production Cloud, a software for dailies and post workflows that enables stakeholders in the production chain to collaborate, service and distribute media on the same software. Also new to Clear is Promo Operations, a new functionality that provides end-to-end business process orchestration for promo creation.

Other new features for the Clear software include mastering automation for domestic and international syndication; and an Interoperable Master Format media player for playback over streaming proxy.

BroadcastAsia 2017 runs from May 23-25 in Singapore.