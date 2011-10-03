Presteigne Charter selects Custom Consoles modular furniture

Presteigne Charter, the UK-based broadcast dry hire and systems rental specialists, has chosen Custom Consoles Module-R studio furniture for a transportable International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to be used during a series of marine sports events.

Working with the event organizers, Presteigne Charter will design, integrate, operate and maintain the IBC as a fully-equipped, custom-built structure occupying eight 40ft containers. These will provide the resources needed to televise the regattas to viewers around the world.

A mix-and-match control room furniture range, Custom Consoles’ Module-R allows control-room desks to be produced from a selection of pods, base sections, 19in rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs. Coordinated desk pods are available as single-bay sections with up to 10 rack-unit chassis capacity. Other features include continuous brush-strip cable access to front worktops, optional 19in rear-desk equipment pods, ventilated front-access panels and hardwood worktop edging.