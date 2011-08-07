Preco expands Cooltouch monitor line

Preco has introduced two major additions to the Cooltouch range of rack-mountable monitors: models XP-2401HD and RX-702HD.

The XP-2401HD is designed for producers and broadcasters who need to monitor digital video images, video waveforms, timecode, audio signal levels and program sound within a single device. With its 24in 16:9 multiformat LCD screen, integral SD/HD-SDI de-embedder and audio confidence loudspeakers, the XP-2401HD is designed for environments such as mobile production vehicles, post-production studios and presentation studios.

The XP-2401HD can be tilted 60 degrees on its desk-mountable support, and it provides a 1920 RGB triads x 1200 pixels resolution screen with 700:1 contrast ratio and 450 candela per square meter brightness. Features include audio de-embedding with on-screen audio level metering, timecode display, video waveform display and a contact-closure-controlled bicolor LED tally. Connectivity includes HD/SD-SDI, RGB, DVI and audio. Two SD/HD-SDI inputs are provided (one with reclocked output), one DVI/VGA input, three loop-through composite video inputs with PAL/NTSC autosensing, and one stereo-pair analog audio input. The de-embedded audio input feeds the internal speakers. An analog output of the digital audio input is also accessible.

The Cooltouch XP-2401HD is operated and adjusted via front-panel pushbuttons conveniently positioned below the display. These including an onscreen menu-based control structure for detailed adjustments. A front-panel headphone output is also provided.

The RX-702HD is a dual 7in widescreen LCD monitor designed to fit 3RU of a standard 19in rack space. It handles SD-SDI and HD-SDI (625/525 autosensing), HDMI, component, dual composite video, plus audio. Each of the two screens is a high-brightness active matrix TFT LCD with 800 RGB triads x 480 pixels resolution. Aspect ratio is switchable between 16:9 and 4:3. Each display is complemented by its own audio monitoring channel sourced from analog inputs or extracted from the SDI streams.

Additional connectivity features include dual DVI-I/HDMI (shared via gender converter), four composite video inputs and two reclocked SDI outputs. The RX-702HD is housed in a rugged metal enclosure (483mm x 130mm x 53mm, 1.8kg) and is powered by 12VDC or via the included universal mains adaptor.