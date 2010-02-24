Plura Shows New Broadcast LCD Series



Plura Broadcast will feature a new PBM-3G precision broadcast LCD series at the NAB Show. This new series will offer Grade A LCD panel and supports 3 Gbps–1080P/60P input capability, and a powerful dual 3Gb/s input display.



The PRM-3G boasts a slim design with a fast response time for smooth video display. It comes in different sizes, 17-inches, 20-inches, 24-inches, 32-inches and 46-inches with wide viewing angles and accurate color representation. Multiple monitors can be controlled by a centralized control which can still be used if there are monitors of different sizes. The monitors are starting at $2,999.



Plura Broadcast will be at Booth N3421.



