PlayBox Neo to Demo ‘Smart Media’ Approach to Multiplatform Broadcasting at IBC2023

PlayBox Neo will demo a range of products designed to provide a “smart media” approach to channel playout management at the 2023 IBC Show, Sept. 15-18 at the RAI Amsterdam.

One product, the company’s PlayBox Neo Suite Live Encoder, was just certified for Dolby Digital Plus Professional encoding. Integrating the latest Dolby software libraries, the Dolby Digital Professional and Dolby Digital Plus Professional implementations are now available as individual licenses for the PlayBox Neo Suite Live Encoder.

Pavlin Rahnev, PlayBox Neo founder and CEO, says the company's "smart media approach" is "based on affordable modular products and services which can be combined easily to provide all the facilities needed for any style and scale of channel playout management, from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission.

“Refined over nearly a quarter century of innovation, PlayBox Neo solutions are easy to integrate, very user-friendly and truly futureproof. Our products power national and international broadcasters, FAST channels, event-specific channels and corporate information channels.

“PlayBox Neo hardware, software and services can be operated on-premises, at a remote head-end, in the cloud or as a flexible hybrid. Core of our systems is AirBox Neo-20, a universal playout and IP streaming system in a Channel-in-a-Box server. This can be populated with software modules selected to support every element of the media management process from ingest, clip editing, graphics creation and placement through to text handling, scheduling and playout. Space-efficient and installer-friendly, AirBox Neo-20 is easy to configure, install and operate. It provides the flexibility needed to support any desired level of automation, from fully hands off to fully live. Like all PlayBox Neo solutions, AirBox Neo-20 is highly reliable and very affordable.”

The company will also showcase:

Media Gateway, which allows routing and transcoding to be performed entirely in software, offering significant savings in terms of cost, space and maintenance. Integral software codecs allow signals to be converted between multiple signal formats.

Capture Suite, designed to eliminate workflow congestion which can occur when above-average amounts of incoming content need to be processed at short notice, as commonly happens in newsrooms and sports-related program production. Each Capture Suite server can ingest from to 16 HD channels. Content can be edited via an integral clip-trimmer or external NLE, and monitored on the built-in multiviewer.

ProductionAirBox Neo-20, which allows content manipulation and delivery to be performed with the near-zero latency demanded for fast-paced broadcast news, sports and live production. Features include the ability to trim or reposition every clip in a playout while the scheduled session is on-air. Commands such as next, jump or shuttle allow playout order to be modified seamlessly without interrupting the current playout session. ProductionAirBox Neo-20 can be configured to function as up to four independent players. It integrates easily with MOS-compatible solutions.

TS Time Delay, designed for fully automated operation. It can be scaled to support any required number of input channels and delayed outputs. Fully transparent time delay of transport streams such as DVB/ATSC MPEG is provided, retaining the full original quality of source content. Time delay can be preset to run in fully hands-off mode or switched at any time to alternative offsets, including a zero delay output for each input.

AdBox Neo enables content owners to maximise their business potential by targeting advertisements for specific audiences with ad insertion and digital program insertion in UHD/HD or SD workflows. AdBox Neo works by receiving a GPI or cue tone trigger for the start of a commercial break or content insertion.

PlayBox Neo will be on stand 7.A17.