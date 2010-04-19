Pixelmetrix expands DVStation-Mini2 product line
At the 2010 NAB Show, Pixelmetrix launched the DVStation-Mini² ASI Lite, the latest addition to the DVStation-Mini² product line. The DVStation-Mini² ASI Lite is an effective ingress monitor for terrestrial networks. It offers in-depth transport stream analysis and provides the last point of visibility in a terrestrial broadcast network.
The DVStation-Mini² ASI Lite features On-air Content Validation (OCV) and fully customizable alarm actions. It supports H.264 SD and HD video services, proprietary SI tables, ATSC and DVB compliance checks, and comprehensive SNMP integration.
