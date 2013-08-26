Pixel Power Launches New Clarity Graphics at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Pixel Power will launch its new Clarity Graphics solution for file-based workflow branding of media and interstitial 2D and 3D graphics. According to the company, a single Clarity Graphics unit is capable of providing graphics for multiple channels, breaking the one-unit-per-channel paradigm.



Also being revealed at the show is Pixel OnDemand. It delivers all the benefits of the new Pixel Factory including Clarity Graphics, but with the introduction of use-based pricing. Pixel OnDemand puts the graphics engine into an easily-deployed software package that runs on a standard IT server.



Pixel Power will also be showing ChannelMaster, a ‘channel-in-a-box’ solution that provides a cost-effective and reliable approach to deploying new channels. In addition, a demonstration of Gallium will be available. It is the company’s integrated and scalable scheduling, asset management and automation system, which provides the intelligence to build a variety of playout solutions using Pixel Power output devices.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Pixel Power will be at stand 7.A31.



www.pixelpower.com