Pixel Power debuts branding system in UK
At the Broadcast Video Expo in London, broadcast graphics vendor Pixel Power has made the UK debut of its BrandMaster user-configurable control system for branding. The system enables branding control from any screen to any device, combining touch-screen and hard-panel technology. Using TCP/IP protocols, the system provides flexible control over the BrandMaster environment and beyond, with real-time stereoscopic 3-D branding adjustment capabilities.
