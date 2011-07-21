Pilat Media to highlight IBMS Operational Cockpit

At IBC2011, Pilat Media will showcase its newly enhanced IBMS end-to-end broadcast management software, which now includes an advanced Operational Cockpit.

The Operational Cockpit ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the status of a large number of key business processes. At-a-glance visuals and graphic displays quickly and efficiently highlight exceptions and alert business executives to items needing attention.

The IBMS Operational Cockpit can be configured to support a wide variety of business operation views to match each user's or department's workflow needs and can present information in grids, pivot tables, charts and gauges or any combination.

The company also will feature its IBMS:InTouch, a tablet-compatible order and account management console for the IBMS advertising sales management system.

See Pilat Media at IBC2011 Stand 3.B14.