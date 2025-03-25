Dish Media Partners with Decentrix on New Ad Management Platform

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.,—Dish Media has launched a new, specially configured Order Management System that was created in collaboration with Decentrix’s BIAnalytix Planner.

This platform seamlessly integrates workflows across Dish Media’s national network, encompassing set-top-box inventory (Dish) and connected TV (Sling TV).

Dish also reported that this all-in-one campaign management system offers media buyers the most simplified and efficient solution to target unique audiences across multiple platforms.

“At Dish Media, we’ve always been at the forefront of innovation in TV advertising,” said Tom Fochetta, senior vice president, Dish Media. “By investing in a cutting-edge Order Management System, we’re establishing the foundation for a more streamlined and efficient advertising ecosystem, one that can be built upon with future innovations, enabling us to provide clients with the most effective campaigns across our national footprint.”

With the launch of its enhanced Order Management System, Dish Media said it improves impression-based advertising by delivering greater control and efficiency. This will help optimize campaigns, accelerate order fulfillment and enhance operational performance, providing increased flexibility and improved experiences for clients, Dish said.

"We are pleased to have been chosen by Dish to provide our Planner OMS cross-media campaign capabilities across their sophisticated addressable and digital advertising operations. The unique underpinning of Planner OMS with our AI toolset (AI4Media™) creates unparalleled operational efficiencies and allows for even deeper integrations in the future,” said Wayne Ruting, chief executive officer, Decentrix.