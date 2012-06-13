Petrol Bags introduces Liteporter case for Litepanels 1X1

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y.: Petrol Bags rolled out the Liteporter, a new professional carrying case especially designed to transport and protect a Litepanels 1x1 LED light fixture.



The Petrol Bags Liteporter has room to comfortably hold a Litepanels 1x1 LED fixture or similar size light, detachable mounting yoke, AC power supply with cord, power cable, an Anton Bauer battery, and color/conversion diffusion gels. Constructed of rugged, water-resistant black 900D polyester and nylon, this lightweight, semi-hard carrier features an internal one-piece ABS honeycomb frame for extra strength and the ultimate in equipment protection.



The interior is lined with layers of soft padded orange brushed polyester to cushion contents. Twin straps of hook and loop material on either side of the Liteporter anchor the lid open for easy access. A zippered flat compartment on the underside of the lid is designed for storing the 1x1’s color conversion/diffusion gels. A soft-grip carrying handle and padded, adjustable shoulder strap make Liteporter easy to carry.



