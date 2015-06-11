PESA Teams With VIQ Solutions for A.C.E.S. AV System

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – PESA, a provider of streaming, audio and video distribution products, and VIQ Solutions, who specializes in digital media evidence collection and management, have worked together to develop PESA A.C.E.S., a rich media enabled capture and management technology.

Short for Acquire, Collaborate, Explain and Secure, A.C.E.S. is a two or five-channel video system; it can add additional channels and seat licenses if needed. The system combines the PESA Xstream C58 or C22 multi-channel streaming media appliance with VIQ Encompass and AccessPOINT software for file capture and management.

A.C.E.S. includes a regional served fed by fixed and/or mobile recording stations that automatically sync files, a cloud-based optional central repository, remote collaboration via the AccessPOINT portal, customized user interfaces, online training and transcription services.

Housed in a compact 1RU form factor, the C58 can simultaneously encode up to five video sources and eight audio sources for H.264 IP distribution. The C22 supports two video and audio streams. VIQ’s software offers advanced database technology to simplify logging, searching, annotations, and chain of evidence, and allows integration with third-party case management systems.