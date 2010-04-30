Panasonic unveils archival Blu-ray disc media

Panasonic has announced a new line of professional Blu-ray Disc media designed for secure digital data archiving in professional applications.

The new recordable Blu-ray Disc (BD-R) will be available in two grades — Archival Grade and Century Archival Grade. The new media will be available in the second and third quarter, respectively, of this year.

The Archival Grade discs have an expected archival life of more than 50 years at a room temperature of 77 degrees F and a relative humidity of 80 percent. TV Rheinland, the quality and safety certification institution, has verified the high durability of the discs. All archival discs will be inspected and certified to keep the professional quality, ensuring further enhanced durability.

The Century Archival Grade disc features a new recording layer structure that ensures longer shelf life. The disc’s recording layers are protected on both sides with newly-developed layers that are extremely close-grained to keep out external materials such as water and dust. The Century Archival Grade Disc has an estimated life of 100 years.

Both Archival and Century Archival discs feature “Tough Coating,” a double protective layer with hard coat and cover layers for added durability and high elasticity. The new hard coat is designed with a harder material that is more resistant to scratches and fingerprints and offers superior repellency against water and oil. The elastic cover layer material protects against pressure marks. Both models will have inkjet printable type and thermal printable type.