Panasas Introduces ActiveStor 18 NAS Appliance

ActiveStor 18



SUNNYVALE, CALIF. – Panasas has unveiled its ActiveStor 18, the latest generation hybrid scale-out NAS appliance. The ActiveStor 18 increases scalability to more than 20PB and 200Gbps by adopting eight TB drive technology. It also offers increased CPU power and twice the storage cache capacity.

The ActiveStor offers 33 percent increase in density, up to 1.8PB per rack, and up to 20 percent faster mixed workload, metadata and small file performance. It also includes the PanFS storage operating system, a comprehensive single global namespace for simplified storage management. Multiple protocol support and Raid 6+ triple parity protection are also featured in the system.

The Panasas ActiveStor 18 is now available to order, with shipments expected to begin in September.