Pacific Television Center boosts fiber capacity to Australia, New Zealand

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based, independent, global transmission and production company, has deployed OC48 from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia, and OC12 from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.

The commissioning of the OC48 to Sydney and the OC12 to Auckland basically completes the current upgrade to its primary fiber network, said Howard Fine, PacTV VP of broadcast service.

As with its OC48 launch to London earlier this year, PacTV will be able to provide richer HD/SD content via JPEG 2000 circuits, supported by a new advanced transport platform developed by Evertz. The advantages of this format include lossless compression, no cantonation, the ability to carry HD and SD content without reconfiguring the encoders/decoders and no lip-sync drift.