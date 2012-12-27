Oxygen DCT launches new, versatile multi-viewer range

Oxygen DCT has launched a new range of multi-viewers that was shown for the first time at the recent BVE North exhibition.

The comprehensive MRS range incorporates triple rate 3Gbps/HD/SD-SDI and analog performance, and offers the highest picture quality. The MRS range is ideal for any broadcast application that requires mission critical monitoring.

The MRS range incorporates three frame sizes: a pocket-sized multi-viewer with 4 inputs, a mid-sized unit with 16 inputs and 4 outputs and a large-scale multi-viewer, the MRS-X, which offers 132 inputs and 32 outputs.

Oxygen DCT’s MRS range also delivers peace of mind by incorporating signal probing, on screen alarms and frames that are designed to avoid single point failure. The large-scale MRS-X features dual 132 square cross point cards for redundancy, dual power supplies and redundancy fan cooling systems.

For more information about the new MRS range please visit www.oxygendct.com.