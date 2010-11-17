Oxygen DCT adds new products to GlueBox family

Oxygen DCT has expanded its GlueBox range to include 43 different products. The latest additions including four 10-bit 3G/HD-SDI audio embedders and de-embedders, 3Gb/s distribution amplifiers, 3G/HD-SDI fiber converters and an HD-SDI-to-analog monitoring converter.

The new 3G audio embedders and de-embedders are available with a choice of analog and digital audio formats, all using up to 24-bit audio codecs for the highest-quality audio performance. They automatically detect and equalize to all HD-SDI and SD-SDI standards for 3Gb/s, 1.485 Gb/s and 270Mb/s signals.