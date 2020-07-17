OWC Introduces Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter

WOODSTOCK, Ill.—OWC has announced the availability of its Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter that provides 900MB/s speed for transferring films for video editing and live streaming.

The new Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet adapter can be connected to Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PCs, allowing users to access 10GBASE-T 10Gb Ethernet networks or Network Attached Storage devices to transfer large media files. The adapter is also backwards compatible with other Ethernet standards, including 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T and 1000BASE-Tx.

The Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter gives multiple workstations the maximum data capacity for sharing and editing creative content requiring large volumes of data like video, animation and graphics. Editing can take place directly from files on a shared RAID storage device.

Additional features of the Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter include having up to 100-meter cable distance with Cat6a for 10G, Cat6 for 5G and Cat5e for 2.5G; remote access capability with Wake-on-LAN; is AVB ready; and up to 500% performance by 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology, according to OWC.