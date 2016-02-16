Osprey Video to Offer Streaming Contribution Encoder

DALLAS—Kicking off a new line of hardware encoding systems and live-streaming products to complement its capture cards, Osprey Video has announced the Osprey Talon G1 three-channel hardware-based streaming contribution encoder. The Talon G1 is designed to ingest video from multiple formats, encode it to H.264 and deliver it over IP.

Talon G1

With the capability to ingest video through 3G HD/SDI, HDMI or analog composite inputs, the Talon G1 can encode up to three streams simultaneously, save to a .TS file, with frame alignment across all streams for multiple-bit-rate streaming. The encoder features a Web-based interface, small form factor, and low power consumption. The Talon G1 also features a Lecture Capture mode, which can capture a camera feed and a second resource and deliver it over IP.

Osprey Video will release the Osprey Talon G1 encoder as of March 1 at a starting price of $1,890. The company is currently accepting pre-orders.