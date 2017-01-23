Osprey Video Releases Talon G1H Encoder

DALLAS—Osprey Video is offering a new model based off its Talon G1 encoder, the Talon G1H, that is designed for users outside of the professional broadcast market, ala government, education and houses of worship. The stand-alone hardware encoder comes with most of the key features of the Talon G1, but is available at a cheaper price and with greater ease of use, per Osprey’s official announcement.

The one area of difference between the Talon G1 and the Talon G1H is the removal of the Talon G1’s SDI input. This feature was not often used by video streaming amateur users and despite its removal the Talon G1H can still encode up to three streams simultaneously and save to a .TS file, with frame alignment across all streams for multiple-bit-rate streaming. The Talon G1H also includes integrated, application-level publishing straight to the Wowza Streaming Cloud, as well as take video from multiple formats, encode it to H.264 and deliver it over IP.

Another new feature is one-touch streaming control for the ability to stop and start encoding with a push of a button and no technical intervention.

The Talon G1H is now available at a price of $1,190.