Orad to introduce WorldMapper at IBC2010

Orad will release at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14, its new WorldMapper, an intuitive map visualization tool with access to Microsoft's Bing.

WorldMapper provides unlimited access to Microsoft's Bing worldwide, high-quality maps. The maps offer detailed resolution of up to 4.5 pixels per 3.28ft and come with three different styles: aerial maps, hybrid aerial informational maps and road maps.

Orad's WorldMapper solution comes with editing and compositing capabilities enabling users to add text, icons and images; change the maps and labeled locations; and zoom in to street-level resolution, all using a time line.

WorldMapper provides a fully rendered, high-quality video map, ready to use and broadcast on any platform that supports standard video formats.

