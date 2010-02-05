Optical Cable introduces HD Bend-Tolerant Cable

Optical Cable (OCC) has introduced its High-Density (HD) Bend-Tolerant Cable designed for data centers and space-constrained applications. These small-diameter (3mm) cables are ideal for use in trunk, LAN, data center, 40/100GigE and other applications where small size, lightweight and very small bend radii are needed. OCC’s HD cable increases capacity in tray systems, improves cable management, increases cooling efficiency and reduces cost for under-raised-floor cabling systems.

This cable design offers superior performance with negligible loss, exceeds ITU-T-G.657.A2 standards for bending performance and has a tighter bend performance than many similar products.

Coupled with OCC’s MT cable assemblies and smaller-footprint HD MT Cassette, the new HD Bend-Tolerant Cable design offers plug-and-play connectivity for a multitude of applications.