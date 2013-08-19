OmniTek To Show New Video Tools at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, test and measurement manufacturer OmniTek plans to show new video tools to supplement the company’s OTM and OTR waveform analysis and test signal generation systems. In March 2009, Eye Diagram and Jitter displays became available, along with cable-length estimation. Five months later, the company added a ‘Surround Sound’ PPMs View to its range of audio displays. In March 2010, full decoding of Dolby-E encoded audio became offered, with Dolby-D decoding following in December of the same year.



In July 2011, OmniTek created a tool set of Stereo 3D displays including both the Depth Map and Depth Histograms seen in other waveform analysers. They also released a set of novel Depth Plans that show the distribution of objects from front to back as seen from above – as if from a helicopter – or as seen from one side. November 2011 saw the optional addition of a second generator, giving the capacity to output two images or sequences at the same time.



In October 2012, OmniTek added a Camera Alignment option featuring two displays that give feedback on the differences between images captured by different cameras. In April 2013, Picture Quality and Audio Quality Analysis facilities became available on OTR systems.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. OmniTek will be at stand 6.A18.

