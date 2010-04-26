OmniBus iTX targets independent station groups

OmniBus Systems has added new features to its iTX suite of software applications. The new features allow call-letter stations to cost-effectively develop centralcasting models that can leverage existing equipment and systems for a variety of applications for over-the-air broadcasting, production and streaming, as well as acquisition, production, playout and control.

New features introduced to streamline station group operations include Roll-Under/Join-in-Progress, Digital EAS Integration, Regional Breakaway, Live Newsbreak and integrated Nielsen Digital Watermarking. The platform adapts easily to the aggregation of multiple central sites into one location or the distribution of a central site’s workload across more than one location. It also makes it easy and cost-effective for station groups with a centralized broadcast model to protect against long-term outages of the central site or any local site.

With its streamlined capability for delivery of streams for Web or mobile applications in parallel with broadcast output, iTX offers station group owners the ability to develop new services quickly in response to market conditions, while maintaining a quality of crafted output that matches and exceeds the best obtainable with a conventional transmission infrastructure.