OConnor debuts 60L Carbon Fiber Tripod

OConnor has introduced the 60L Carbon Fiber Tripod, a lightweight, speedy-to-deploy support with heavy capacity to fulfill the needs of users who require a versatile shooting package for larger cameras.



Ideally suited for the OConnor Ultimate 2065 and 2575D 150mm ball-based fluid heads, the 60L is designed to combine the benefits of new-age materials with precision engineering to provide a support system that is lightweight with quick set-up features, yet is solid enough to carry large film and digital camera configurations.



The tripod weighs 9lbs and has a double extension design that can safely and stably carry payloads of up to 209lbs, even at its maximum height of 60.6in. Despite its height range, the 60L folds down to 29.9in.



Features include a clamping system that offers visible tripod clamp lockdown; a pre-set mid-level spreader to ensure secure, easy deployment in every situation, even on irregular ground; and removable rubber feet that expose spikes for optimal traction and payload safety on a variety of surfaces.