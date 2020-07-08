Object Matrix Opens MatrixStore Cloud Storage Service

CARDIFF, U.K.—Object Matrix has rebranded its managed storage service to MatrixStore Cloud. Formerly the MatrixStore as a Service, the new name comes as a result of the addition of new clients and a surge in demand for managed cloud-based object storage, per the company.

MatrixStore Cloud enables creative and production teams to self-serve access to content from work or remotely from anywhere. It also features intuitive media focused interfaces designed to make protecting, finding and sharing content easier.

The platform also includes continuous and non-proprietary future proof access to media content with third-party integrations, seamless scaling and inclusive data movement to a public cloud.