NVerzion to show new content management platform

NVerzion will introduce its NCompass software platform at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL2505. NCompass is designed to help TV stations manage the processing and playout of file-based content being received through various content delivery systems.

NCompass enables broadcasters to manage each platform with a single, common user interface that provides access to program metadata and helps individual stations ingest content directly from the provider to the local on-air video server.

The software features automatic or manual modes that allow users to choose specific clips to move to the server or to create user-defined rules to automatically move content from the delivery system to the proper destination. When integrated with NVerzion’s NBase media database manager, NCompass automatically updates metadata and, in most cases, automatically segments the program.

NVerzion also will feature the latest complements to the company’s automation platform, unveiling a cost-effective traffic and billing system and increased capacity of its NAS solution.