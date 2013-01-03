NVerzion adds content delivery interfaces to NCompass Ingest Manager

NVerzion has announced a new series of mission-critical interfaces to enhance its deployed NCompass ingest manager.

By increasing the number of content delivery systems broadcasters can support, the stand-alone software enables operators to manage the processing and playout of file-based content more efficiently.

NCompass now supports an even more comprehensive range of content delivery systems, including Pathfire, PitchBlue, Centaur, On The Spot Media, SpotGenie, Extreme Reach, DG Systems, HULA MX and MediaMover.

The MediaMover interface is a specialized delivery tool designed to manage and migrate locally produced promos, teasers and commercials from an edit bay to the on-air video server.

Using the scalable, file-based ingest system, operators can simultaneously monitor multiple content delivery systems and seamlessly deliver content from the source device to configurable destinations as well as directly to the video server.