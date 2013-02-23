NUGEN Audio announces stand-alone LM-correct loudness tool

NUGEN Audio has released a new stand-alone version of its LM-Correct loudness analysis and correction tool, which was originally only available as an AudioSuite plug-in.

For the first time, LM-Correct is available as a file-based program, taking its speed and simplicity beyond the Avid digital audio workstation (DAW) environment.

LM-Correct provides EBU R128|ATSC A/85 (CALM Act)-compliant loudness correction with unmatched simplicity, giving users a rapid two-click solution for loudness normalization and conformance.

Part of NUGEN Audio's range of innovative and easy-to-use loudness correction tools, LM-Correct is a faster-than-real-time tool that calculates and corrects for Integrated Program Loudness and short-term maximum loudness. Uniquely, LM-Correct includes an internal true-peak limiter which transparently takes care of any intersample peaks.

LM-Correct's settings include presets for current loudness standards, short-term loudness, overall integrated program loudness measurement and correction, maximum true-peak level targeting, and "EBU Mode." The software also supports mono through 5.1 audio.

LM-Correct is available immediately for OS X® and Windows® operating systems. More information about LM-Correct and other NUGEN Audio products is available.