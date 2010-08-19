NOA Audio to spotlight enhancements to core products

NOA Audio Solutions will highlight the latest advances in its mediARC audio archive management system, IngestLine, analog-to-digital audio content transcriber and Job Database metadata transcription tool at IBC2010.

Currently the NOA Record system has performed digitization of any combination of analog sources, such as tape, vinyl, DAT, cassette, LPs, 78s and cylinders, in multiples of three parallel ingest streams. At IBC2010, NOA will introduce a four-parallel stream version, which additionally reduces the time it takes to digitize large databases. With this upgrade, NOA Record integrates seamlessly with both mediARC and JobDatabase workflow systems.

NOA Job Database v2.9 enhances throughput speed and overall search performance for the handling of large databases. Job Database 2.9 also simplifies batch operation.



NOA mediARC 1.5 adds expedited cataloging, a more user-friendly interface, upgraded responsiveness and better security.

See NOA Audio Solutions at IBC Stand 8.D91.