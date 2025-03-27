Norway’s NRK Improves Operational Efficiency With Interra Systems

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has announced that Norway’s public service broadcaster, NRK, continues to see improvements in its operations as a result of its use of BATON, Interra Systems’ AI/ML-enabled QC platform for audio and video. NRK uses the solution for checking finished edited programs and analyzing file sets that the company transcodes and publishes.

NRK is a longtime user of BATON, and over the years, it has seen the solution evolve to accommodate customer feedback. “We have been using BATON successfully for many years,” said Kjell Ove Nordlien, senior engineer from the Technology Division of the Production Systems Department of NRK. “These days, we use BATON internally to check the high-res files of finished edited programs, and we’ve been using it externally for several years, to analyze the ABR MP4 file sets that we transcode and publish to our origin partner, and further, to our web service,” “Our engineering team depends on BATON a great deal for our video quality.”

BATON automates QC processes, supporting high standards for quality and compliance. NRK has deployed the most recent version of the solution, which includes framework updates, enhanced video quality checks for 4K files, support for RDD59 specifications, direct analysis of image sequence formats, optimized MXF file verification, advanced diagnostic tools for system health monitoring, and improved API. The technology stack operates on Python 3.x with a Postgres database and the Django web framework, resulting in a more responsive interface, increased scalability, and optimized resource management. It also features enhanced performance for UHD content QC, optimized IMF analysis, support for Sony 360 RA analysis, improved cloud support, advanced video and audio quality checks, comprehensive Dolby Atmos support, and expanded format support, Interra reported.

“NRK is a highly respected broadcaster in Europe; it was an early adopter of BATON among the preeminent members of the European Broadcasting Union. Over the years, we have seen NRK broaden its use of BATON,” said Ashish Basu, executive vice president of global sales and business development at Interra Systems. “We invest a lot of research and development effort into BATON based on customer feedback. NRK’s expanded BATON usage is a result of that customer orientation.”

